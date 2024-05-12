Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 248,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANL shares. StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

