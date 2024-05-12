Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.09 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

