Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Position Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 127,855 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 442,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.77 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

