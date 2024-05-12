Oxen Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $5,905.07 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,118.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00709362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00133594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043738 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00218613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00101925 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,867,615 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

