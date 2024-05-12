Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.22. Ouster has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $14.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 85.09% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

