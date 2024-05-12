Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
Origin Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:OBK opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $36.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
