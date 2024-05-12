Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

