Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 1.6%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Oregon Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

Oregon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

See Also

