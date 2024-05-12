Oppenheimer Raises IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $75.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.31.

IAC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IAC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth $80,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

