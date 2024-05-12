OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Releases Earnings Results

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ OPAL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 45,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,364. The company has a market capitalization of $874.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.