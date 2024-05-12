One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

OLP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $511.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

