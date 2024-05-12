Oasis Network Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $572.20 million and $8.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

