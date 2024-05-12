NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HSBC from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $951.55.

NVIDIA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $280.46 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $878.36 and its 200-day moving average is $665.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

