Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NXP opened at $14.35 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

