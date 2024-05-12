Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
