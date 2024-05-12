Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 150,699 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 143,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

