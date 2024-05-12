Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.66 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

