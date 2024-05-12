Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.45 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

