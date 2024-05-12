Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMCO opened at $10.60 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.