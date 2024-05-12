Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

