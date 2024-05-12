Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

