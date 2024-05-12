Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Novavax Stock Up 98.7 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Novavax by 23.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

