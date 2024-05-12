NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

Shares of XSNX opened at $0.01 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.