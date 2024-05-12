Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $1.95. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 9,118 shares.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Down 10.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 209.91% and a negative net margin of 69.67%.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

