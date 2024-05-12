Norwood Investment Partners LP Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 5.6% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned 0.17% of Euronet Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

