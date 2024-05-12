Norwood Investment Partners LP Has $22.32 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,890 shares during the period. GFL Environmental comprises 15.4% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

