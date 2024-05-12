Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.58

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.58 and traded as low as $23.54. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 13,877 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $191.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Norwood Financial by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

