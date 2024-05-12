Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 29.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,412,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,168,045 shares of company stock worth $19,848,841.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

