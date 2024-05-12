Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $547.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.43.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
