Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $547.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.43.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.