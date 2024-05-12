Northwest Financial Advisors Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
