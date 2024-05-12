Northwest Financial Advisors Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.