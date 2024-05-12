Northwest Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $151.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

