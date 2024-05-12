New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NYT. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.00. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

