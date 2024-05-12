New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $29.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $70.50 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $73.75.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Institutional Trading of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Free Report ) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

