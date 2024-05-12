New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $29.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $70.50 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $73.75.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
