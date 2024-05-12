Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 386,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nevro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 301.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nevro by 19,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 898,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

