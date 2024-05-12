Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.