Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

