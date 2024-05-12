Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Get Nova alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nova

Nova Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $193.50 on Friday. Nova has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $198.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.68.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nova by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Nova by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Nova by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,312,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nova by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 276,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.