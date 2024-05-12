Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.