Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNT

Kornit Digital Price Performance

KRNT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 472,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,807. The company has a market capitalization of $734.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.