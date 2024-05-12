NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $221.44 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.98 or 0.00011413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.47 billion and approximately $221.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00055180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,190,380,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,919,678 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,190,277,402 with 1,070,846,692 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.02307964 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $258,966,287.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

