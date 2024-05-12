Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Stock Up 10.2 %

Natera stock traded up $9.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,271. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 51.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $3,137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.