MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) PT Raised to $105.00 at Craig Hallum

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

MoneyLion stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $856.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

