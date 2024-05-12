Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Mogo Stock Down 1.7 %

Mogo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.76. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

