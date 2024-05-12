Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Lowered to $66.00 at JMP Securities

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.76. 429,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,228. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

