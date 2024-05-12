Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 429,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

