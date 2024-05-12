Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $57.88 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

