Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $528,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daido Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Daido Life Insurance Co. now owns 351,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,028,000 after purchasing an additional 78,774 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,394.7% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

