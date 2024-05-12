Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

