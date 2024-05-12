MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.26 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

