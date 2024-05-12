MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

