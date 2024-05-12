Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.90-9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,191.57.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,514.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,287.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,192.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 724.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.