Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $49.62 million and approximately $210,982.19 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges.
About Meter Governance
Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,652,562 coins and its circulating supply is 36,003,899 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.
Buying and Selling Meter Governance
