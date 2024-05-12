Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,993,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 114.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $337.61 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $337.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

